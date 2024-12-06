'This spot will change lives': Community Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing opens in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — News 5 continues highlighting efforts to bridge the gap and serve those often overlooked across Northeast Ohio.

One in 8 people in the United States ages 12 or older has hearing loss in both ears. That's roughly 30 million people. And nearly 11 million people are deaf, according to The National Deaf Center.

Parma Heights is marking a milestone and working to change countless lives in the process.

The city has welcomed its first-ever Community Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which offers critical services.

The Community Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is officially open to the public and is located steps away from Parma Heights City Hall.

Officials say this is a major moment because less than 10 centers exist in the entire state of Ohio. It has been a long time coming for a community that they say has struggled to get funding and support.

"This center is so important because there's a large community that does not have access," Tim Skaggs, director of the Cleveland Community Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said.

With ASL interpreter Jordan Reusser by his side—Tim Skaggs is celebrating a major milestone for the deaf community.

It comes in the form of a former bank building along Pearl Road in Parma Heights—which will continue to undergo a transformation in the near future.

"Sometimes people drive an hour for service-- which we feel so grateful that they're willing to come. So, we wanted to be in the heart of the community that we serve," Skaggs said.

The center is directly affiliated with the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center. It is the only full-service, freestanding community center in the region. It covers seven counties and is a critical lifeline to those sometimes living in isolation.

"This is a crisis for the deaf community because they need access to early language, to education, to vocational services and having eight community centers is not enough," Jennell Vick, CEO and president of Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center, said.

Vick says it has been an uphill climb for a marginalized, virtually invisible community. She says there are few resources and even less funding.

"We exist because the state provides minimal funding. Historically, it's been less than $30,000 for the entire state," Vick said.

Vick and several others have fought for funding and exposure over the years.

As of last year, the state now provides a little more than half a million dollars for the deaf community as a whole.

Centers like this have been a godsend for Tim and so many others who were born deaf.

"My personal life, I didn't have real help until I was 17. I thought I was the only deaf person in the entire world. I hadn't met any other deaf individuals," Skaggs said.

The facility serves roughly 200 deaf and hard-of-hearing clients, and they're expecting to double their client base in the near future.

The center sits on two bus lines, bringing comfort and lessening intimidation for so many. It was a large part of why they selected the building.

"This location has helped a lot to be easily identifiable and easily accessible," Skaggs said.

Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo celebrates the project and is flattered they chose Parma Heights.

She says inclusion is critical in the community.

"We're a central location for a lot of their members. We have access here through the RTA bus line, which played a factor," Gallo said.

The Community Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing offers countless amenities, including a food pantry, video-phone chat capabilities, gift donations, essential support through vocational rehabilitation, case management and further training programs.

"Resume building, interview skills—there's a lot of people who haven't had access to language and their knowledge of the world is very, very limited," Skaggs said.

Officials say the goal is to create a safe space and source of community engagement for future generations.

The Community Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is open five days a week—by appointment.

They also host workshops and teach ASL.

If you want to support their mission further, schedule an appointment or give back,

Funds raised will also go toward a large capital improvement project on the building.