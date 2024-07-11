'This was my life': Strongsville small business to shut down after South Park Mall 'suddenly' terminates lease

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A small business is now permanently shutting down as the owner claims the South Park Mall failed to adequately communicate and notify her of new changes to the mall.

Jamie King has operated inside the South Park Mall for almost 10 years.

“This is my baby. This was my life,” said King.

Shop N Play is considered a “temporary tenant” at the mall, meaning it does not have exclusivity rights over a children’s play center.

King said she chose the temporary option simply because it was a cheaper route.

In April, King said she found out some gut-wrenching news.

“I've been there for 10 years, and was informed by a customer, not even by South Park that I was being replaced by another play center,” stated King.

Shop N Play’s lease with South Park Mall shows it was good through Aug. 31, 2026.

However, it states further down in the lease that the mall can terminate it at any point and can do so immediately. King said that’s not the problem, though.

“[The South Park Mall] never gave me the first right of refusal to say 'no… or, yes, I want to be a permanent tenant or no, go ahead and let them have it,'” said King. “I would have loved to be a part of that process. I just hope that other small businesses see what they've done and they can hopefully get ahead of the game. Use this as a lesson learned.”

King said she has reached out to mall management as well as their attorneys for the next steps and to see if there’s an option where she can stay, but has not heard back in “months.”

News 5 reached out to South Park Mall’s owner, Spinoso Real Estate Group, via a contact form on its website. We reached out once Tuesday night and a second time Wednesday afternoon.

We also reached out to the Spinoso Real Estate Group Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy on Wednesday but never heard back.

News 5 then called the South Park Mall management office, and within an hour, the General Manager returned our call. He said he was unable to meet our deadline for Wednesday night but offered to send a statement sometime Thursday.

“I think I've lost all hope. Honestly, I don't think there's any more hope. I've come to the realization that it's over,” said King.

King said she has tried looking around at surrounding malls for relocation but hasn’t had any luck.

“At this point, I'm kind of just dissolving the business. Words can't describe it. There's no words. [I’m] sad, hurt, angry, shocked. I've seen kids go from being in the womb to teaching them their ABC’s. Its just been a long, long journey. There's nothing to describe it,” stated King with tears in her eyes.

King said she was told the new play center would move in by February of 2025 and “not to worry.”

However, King said plans have now changed, and she’s being asked to vacate the mall by July 19.

“I started to cry. I couldn't believe it. I just felt like [it was] maybe a bad dream,” said Shop N Play Manager of six years, Maya Khaleq. “I am hoping mall management softens a little bit and they see how much families are devastated. Children are devastated. I literally had parents come to me in tears crying.”

Khaleq said Shop N Play is her sole source of income, and she has yet to find a new job.

“I enjoy going to work. It's not even work anymore. It's just part of my lifestyle. I love it. I don't even call it a job. I call it my life,” said Khaleq.

King said she has since been in contact with an attorney of her own on what her options are moving forward.

Once South Park Mall sends a statement to News 5, it will be posted here.