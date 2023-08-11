Thousands gather at Liberty Park for World Series of Wiffle Ball

Every local baseball program has a fundraiser to help keep the costs low. Twinsburg has found a way to raise money and have a great time at the same time.

The 9th annual “World Series of Wiffle Ball” is underway, featuring 192 teams, 320 games and thousands of visitors to Liberty Park.

“We thought it might grow, but we never thought it would grow into the monster that it is now; I mean, this is literally the world’s largest wiffle ball tournament,” Bill Tisone, the vice president of Twinsburg baseball, said.

Players range in age from seven years old to adults. There’s more than just wiffle ball at the tournament. Organizers say it’s fun for the whole family.

“It’s a big party,” Twinsburg Baseball President Mark Silversten said. “The kids are having a great time; the families are all having a great time.”

