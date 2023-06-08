Thousands petition to save Parma Senior High School's bell tower, theaters

PARMA, Ohio — There’s a petition going around the Parma Community in hopes of saving an iconic landmark. The appeal has already gained more than 2,000 signatures. But organizers hope to gain more, including the approval of those in charge.

“Just losing that alone would be like a huge chunk of Parma being gone,” said Parma Senior High School alum Jason Kingsley.

For generations, Parma Senior High School has stood as a staple in the community. But very soon, it will all come down.

“It’s a big piece of Parma history, and without it being there, it would be like ripping a piece of Parma history away,” said Kingsley.

In 2016, Jason Kingsley graduated from Parma Senior High School, so he says a piece of him is attached to this building.

“It’s like a second home because I grew up in Parma, and that was like four years of my entire life,” said Kingsley.

Kingsley says what’s even more heartbreaking for those with ties to the school is the fact that this also will mean saying goodbye to the building’s belltower and theaters.

That’s why he’s signed his name to an ongoing petition which has been organized to try and save these historical landmarks.

“I think with the community coming together, it will have like some sort of voice,” said Kingsley.

Others voicing their concerns include Shawna Melnykowski and Quinnton Busler, who started this campaign.

“It's heartbreaking to see such a beautiful, usable space be torn down and not utilized to its fullest potential,” said Shawna Melnykowski.

Before losing her job, Melnykowski served as the school’s stage director for many years, where she worked with students like Busler, who is a part of the last graduating class to ever use the auditorium.

“This has become a really important part of my life, even as an alumnus now,” said Busler.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek recognizes the high school, and these two landmarks, hold sentimental value for many people.

But unfortunately, he said, the district does not have plans to invest money into saving the bell tower and the theaters.

“We were rejected twice at the ballot box, so we don’t have the funding to build that, and to try to say we’re going to maintain just distinct segments of a building, I think folks are maybe forgetting that you can’t just carve around that,” Smialek said.

“At least we tried, so it wasn't like we just lay down and let it happen,” said Busler.

Despite the superintendent’s message, the group will still present their petition at Thursday’s board meeting in hopes that they can convince members to let it stay.

"Tearing down this building doesn't only leave a hole in the ground where it once stood, but it also is going to leave a huge hole in the community of Parma,” said Melnykowski.

To sign the petition, click here.

