Thousands visit Cleveland Market and support over 100 local vendors

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders spent the weekend at the Cleveland market in the Asia town neighborhood.

People had a chance to enjoy over 100 local food and clothing vendors, like visual artist Charlie Malta.

“I am getting a lot of new eyes on my work, and a lot of new customers that are getting exposed to me,” said Malta.

Locals had the opportunity to get to know the colorful world of Guice Mann’s clothing brand.

I'm very colorful and vibrant. So, I hope to boost the vibes of other people that see and buy my work,” said Malta.

The market was hosted by Cleveland Vibes, an Instagram page dedicated to showing off what to do in the land.

“This is bringing nothing but culture, great vibes and the atmosphere is beautiful to look at,” said shopper Guapo Legends.

The organization’s goal was to connect people with local businesses, showing that Cleveland cares and is passionate about small businesses in the area.

“The community is so supportive, and people do come up and shop, but they also find their favorite business that they're going to support for the rest of their lives,” said Cleveland Market Co-Founder Katie Nickel.

Organizers said over 20,000 people visited the two-day market and were able to learn more about the different cultures and styles across Cleveland.

“The people in these tents are some of the hardest working and most amazing people we've ever met in our lives. All of them have a unique story, all of them have an amazing business that they're putting their heart and soul into,” said Nickel.

If you didn’t make it to this month’s Cleveland Market, Cleveland Vibes has two confirmed events in August and October, with a possible surprise at the end of the year.