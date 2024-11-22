Thousands without power in Cuyahoga, Lake counties

CLEVELAND — About 10,000 First Energy customers are without power in Cuyahoga and Lake County.

The estimated restoration time for customers without power is between 12:30 and 2:30 a.m. throughout various areas.

It is unclear what caused the outages, but the snow is a possibility.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a lake-effect snow warning for Lake and Cuyahoga County and a winter weather advisory for Geauga County Thursday.

