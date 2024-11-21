Winter Weather Advisory issued for tonight. Plus updated timing and snow totals.

WHAT: The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until midnight tonight due to the risk of accumulating lake-effect snow. Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute into early on Friday morning. SLOW DOWN and use extra caution on the roads, especially if it is not treated or an elevated surface like a bridge.

News 5

WHEN: Flurries and light snow will be flying this afternoon, but as we near sunset, the next wave of heavy lake-effect snow is expected to swing south and move inland this evening. Snowfall rates could be 1 inch per hour for a few hours, meaning wet accumulation could add up fast for some. The worst of the snow looks to be from 4-9 p.m. Then snow should taper off after midnight.

Be careful driving to and from the Browns game:

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Any accumulation will be washed away quite quickly on Friday. A wintry mix is expected early, but that should transition to cold rain pretty quickly tomorrow.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing, placement of the heaviest snow and coverage of the snow.

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

HOW MUCH SNOW: Much of the area will still see little to no accumulation, but for some in primary/secondary snowbelts, 1-3 inches will be possible. Communities away from the lake in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties could pick up 3 to 5 inches with an isolated 6 here or there. Right along the immediate lakeshore will likely see much smaller totals due to the warmer lake temperatures.

It looks like these two areas will be hit the hardest:

1. Inland Cuyahoga County, such as southern Cleveland, Parma, Strongsville, North Royalton, and Brook Park as well as eastern Cuyahoga County such as Mayfield, Maple Heights, Beachwood, Shaker Heights, Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, and Hunting Valley.

2. Southern Lake County and Geauga County, such as Middlefield, South Russell, Bainbridge, Burton, Chardon, and Chesterland.

Check out the image below of projected snowfall totals to get an idea about where the highest snowfall totals are expected.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter