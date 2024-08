Thousands are without power on Sunday morning in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy.

As of 12:20 p.m., Cuyahoga County is experiencing over 8,000 outages. Here are the most impacted areas:



Cleveland: 3,955

North Olmsted: 2,399

It is unknown at this time what has caused the outage, but power is expected to be restored for most people before 10 p.m.