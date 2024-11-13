3-day dance celebration returns to Cleveland Nov. 22-24

CLEVELAND — Over 170 artists from across the country and Northeast Ohio are about to take over the stage during the ninth annual Cleveland Dance Fest.

The Movement Project is proud to showcase a vibrant and diverse range of professional works, youth performances, masterclasses and workshops, and a virtual dance film gallery.

The mission of the Movement Project is to challenge perspectives, evoke social change, and bridge communities through the power of movement.

"When we started nine years ago, our goal was to create a place and platform for professional artists in Cleveland to be able to share their work. As well as create an accessible, affordable place for community members to come and engage with artists," said Megan Gargano, the artistic director of The Movement Project.

This year's festival will take place at the Ariel La Salle Theater at 823 E. 185th St. in Cleveland. You can find tickets for the festival and information on the virtual masterclasses and galleries here.