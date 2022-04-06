Three Lorain County deputies honored for lifesaving actions

ELYRIA, Ohio — Three Lorain County Sheriff’s Deputies were recognized on Wednesday by Sheriff Phil Stammitti with the Lifesaving Award.

Deputy Strinka, Sgt. Howell, and Lt. Tester were honored for their quick-thinking actions.

According to the sheriff's office, the three deputies were dispatched to the area of SR 113 and Murray Ridge Road in Elyria Township, for a man yelling in the area. When they arrived, deputies found a 17-year-old in the roadway who had been shot four times. The teenager had been shot in each thigh, his abdomen and his forearm, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Strinka and Howell immediately applied tourniquets to each of the wounds on his legs restricting blood loss, Tester applied bandages and direct pressure to the abdomen gunshot wound while waiting for medical personnel. “There is no doubt that the quick-thinking actions taken by these deputies helped to save this young man’s life,“ according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

The Lifesaving Award represents the highest standards of public service.

