Three Ohio Rite Aide locations to close

Three Rite Aid stores in Ohio will soon close, two of which are in Northeast Ohio.
Three Rite Aide pharmacies in Ohio will close as the company continues to restructure.

Two of these locations are in Northeast Ohio. One is on Water Street in Chardon, and another is on Cleveland Avenue in Canton.

Rite Aide announced dozens of closures this past week, and only about 2,000 will still be operating after the closures are completed.

Over the past six years, Rite Aide has lost about $3 billion, and stock has been down over 90% for the year.

