Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thursday at 6:45PM: Live Q&A on the 'Shadow Pandemic' affecting Black women

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
Join us for a live discussion on "The Shadow Pandemic," Thursday at 5:45 PM on the News 5 Facebook page.
shadow_pandemic_rev_5_5a.png
Posted at 5:12 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 17:13:15-04

Black women’s struggles often happen behind closed doors. A panel of experts will discuss with our viewers how the pandemic has made it harder and the groups coming together to provide support.

Take part in this live discussion on the News 5 Facebook page Thursday at 6:45 p.m. - watch and interact on the post below:

Black women's struggles often happen behind closed doors. A panel of experts will discuss with our viewers how the...

Posted by News 5 Cleveland on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Panelists taking part in this discussion include:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.