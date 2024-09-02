Tickets for RuberDucks first round playoff game on sale now

Tickets for the Akron RubberDucks 2024 playoff game on Sept. 17 are now on sale.

The first-round home playoff game will be against the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park starting at 6:35 p.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and fans can find tickets starting as low as $5 HERE.

RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander expressed his excitement for the playoff season in downtown Akron.

"After an amazing second-half run, the RubberDucks are back in the playoffs for the first time [since] 2021. We can’t wait for the best fans in baseball to pack Canal Park on September 17 for the RubberDucks playoff showdown with the SeaWolves," Pfander said.

Any guest above the age of three needs a ticket to enter (anyone three and under who requires a seat also needs a ticket).

