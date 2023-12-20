Tiffany Tarpley returns to Cleveland as GMC anchor; Damon Maloney promoted to anchor evenings

CLEVELAND — Two familiar faces are moving to new places as Tiffany Tarpley returns to Northeast Ohio to anchor Good Morning Cleveland, and Damon Maloney departs weekend mornings to anchor News 5 at 5.

Tarpley is from Lorain, graduated from Bowling Green, was an intern at News 5, and has spent most of her career in Ohio, winning several regional Emmys. She has been the morning show anchor at WTOL in Toledo since 2020. Before that, she worked six years as a reporter, host and anchor at WKYC.

“Returning to Cleveland, especially in this role at News 5, is a dream come true,” said Tarpley. “I was born and raised in Lorain. My parents and other family members still live in the city. Throughout my career, the goal has always been to become a weekday anchor and reporter in Cleveland. After years of prayer and hard work, I am grateful the time is finally here. I can’t wait to settle in again and give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Tarpley will join anchor Mike Brookbank and meteorologist Trent Magill on a morning show that offers viewers in-depth local news peppered with moments of camaraderie and levity. She will start on Good Morning Cleveland sometime after the holidays.

“I’m excited about working with Mike, Trent and the rest of the Good Morning Cleveland team,” Tarpley said. “Let’s face it. News can be tough, but there is so much good happening in Northeast Ohio, too. I’m looking forward to making sure viewers have the information they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families while also helping them start their day with a smile.”

Said news director Jodie Heisner: "I am thrilled to welcome Tiffany home to Northeast Ohio and to have her joining the Good Morning Cleveland family. She will be an incredible addition to the team, helping Northeast Ohio get their day started on a positive note.”

Maloney came to News 5 in June of 2023 as Good Morning Cleveland’s weekend anchor. He immediately fit in, bringing leadership, hustle, and a journalist’s nose for news. On the day Maloney interviewed at News 5 last spring, he pitched a story that made it to air. He is a multiple regional Emmy winner who has worked in Cleveland since 2016 and proudly calls Northeast Ohio home.

“I’m excited and grateful to be expanding my role at News 5,” said Maloney. “It’s a special place where I’m surrounded by talented and relentless colleagues who care about doing impactful storytelling to serve our communities and viewers best."

“Cleveland and our region are dynamic, and I’m honored to be living and working in an area that’s been so welcoming to me and my family.”

Said Heisner: "It has not taken Damon long to show us he is the right person for this job. If you're the type of person who likes to see the hardworking good guy come out on top, that's exactly what is happening here."

Maloney joins anchor Katie Ussin and chief meteorologist Mark Johnson on an evening show that blends the news of the day with the original and follow-through reporting for which News 5 is known. Maloney has been a fill-in anchor on News 5 at 5, with the new role becoming official after the New Year.

“News 5 at 5 is a newscast that aggressively and fairly covers a wide range of stories that directly impact people's lives,” said Maloney. “Our team goes beyond the obvious, gets answers, looks for solutions and informs viewers of what they need and want to know. The broadcast also brings unique stories that uplift and inspire to the forefront. We want to reflect all aspects of our communities.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy of creating a broadcast that’s fresh, urgent, relevant and gets people talking about important things happening locally and beyond. And I’ll still be in the community working to get answers and covering stories that matter most.”