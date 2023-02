Tips for responsible sports betting this Super Bowl Sunday

CLEVELAND — The latest estimates show Ohioans will bet some $83 million, making Ohio the fifth-highest Super Bowl betting state.

Nabil Pervaiz with the Recovery Resources of Ohio spoke with News 5's Homa Bash about responsible sports betting during the Super Bowl.

Watch the full story in the player above.

Gambling helpline: 1-800-589-9966

