Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tips for responsible sports betting this Super Bowl Sunday

Tips for responsible sports gambling
Posted at 1:06 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 13:06:30-05

CLEVELAND — The latest estimates show Ohioans will bet some $83 million, making Ohio the fifth-highest Super Bowl betting state.

Nabil Pervaiz with the Recovery Resources of Ohio spoke with News 5's Homa Bash about responsible sports betting during the Super Bowl.

Watch the full story in the player above.

Gambling helpline: 1-800-589-9966

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.