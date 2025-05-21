To cut or not to cut? Cleveland residents weigh in on No Mow May

CLEVELAND — There’s a clear divide from Cleveland residents like Nick Gentile when it comes to No Mow May, and it’s not the first time News 5 is hearing this.

“I think it’s a pretty bad thing,” said Gentile.

In May 2023, some Cleveland Heights neighbors found themselves torn on the idea.

'No Mow May' draws mixed reactions from Cleveland Heights residents

Now, the separation continues in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

“I think it’s doing more harm than good,” said Gentile.

Meanwhile, James Young said he supports the effort after just learning about No Mow May when we met him at his home on Tuesday.

“I think that what we’re seeing here is a lot of people that are excited about flowers,” said Young.

News 5 also told Young that the goal of pausing to cut your grass in May allows flowers to bloom in yards so early that pollinators like bees have access to diverse food sources at a time of year when they may be limited.

“If people want to kind of let it go and have some fun and do better, then why not,” said Young.

Young’s question is what led to Councilman Charles Slife’s answer on Monday, after we received a tip about some online chatter on Facebook.

Slife was not available for an interview on Tuesday, but he shared a Facebook response where he told people to mow their lawn for public health reasons.

“My neighbor caught a couple of rats last year. This person I think was part of it. I’m not exactly 100% sure, but yeah, he caught a rat,” said Gentile.

Slife even said Cleveland’s law does not have any callout for No Mow May, so if your grass violates Cleveland’s code, which requires grass to be kept at or below eight inches in length, you could receive a ticket and a compliance period.

Your defiance could also result in prosecution if you fail to correct these violations.

Still, Young said he believes people should have a choice.

“I think that one of the greatest things about being an American is the freedom (to) have your property, do what you want and live it to the fullest. Enjoy what’s yours, and if that means, ‘Hey, I’m not going to cut it right now’, then so be it. But maintain it,” said Young.