Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Today is your last day to register to vote ahead of Ohio's primary election

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
TMJ4
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted

The state primary election is less than a month away, but today is your last day to register to vote.

If you are registering in person, county board of elections buildings will stay open until 9 p.m. Monday night. You will need to have a valid photo ID with you to register in person.

If you plan to register online, you have until midnight to do so.

You can check your voter registration through the secretary of state's website.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.