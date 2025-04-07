Today is your last day to register to vote ahead of Ohio's primary election

The state primary election is less than a month away, but today is your last day to register to vote.
If you are registering in person, county board of elections buildings will stay open until 9 p.m. Monday night. You will need to have a valid photo ID with you to register in person.
If you plan to register online, you have until midnight to do so.
You can check your voter registration through the secretary of state's website.
