Tommy Newman Day: 12 T-shirts, 28 badges gifted from various fire departments across Northeast Ohio and U.S.

Mike Zuren
Posted at 9:35 PM, Aug 28, 2022
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County Birthday Club surprised Tommy Newman with traditional celebratory items such as balloons and a birthday cake with a fire truck on it on Sunday afternoon.

However, Newman was also given non-traditional gifys such as badges, shirts, a helmet and more from fire departments in Northeast Ohio and across the United States.

12 shirts and 28 badges were collected from local departments such as Eastlake, Painesville and others. Some of them came in from as far as Minnesota, Florida, and North Carolina to name a few.

The gifts were given to Newman during an annual baseball tournament held in Mentor, where he threw out the first pitch to kick off the event.

Newman also had the day commemorating him in Lake County as “Tommy Newman Day,” as proclaimed by treasurer Michael Zuren.

