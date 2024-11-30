Tours of the 'Home for the Holidays' house starting this weekend

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Tours start Sunday for the 2024 "Home for the Holidays" house, a 2,500-square-foot luxury ranch in Highland Heights.

Located at 217 Grappa Farms Rd., the home was built by JEMM Construction of Painesville and features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a three-car garage. It’s valued at more than $799,000.

Visitors can explore the custom-built home daily through Dec. 31, with extended evening hours on Wednesdays. The home will be closed on Christmas Day.

Other notable features include a door connecting the garage to the pantry, making easy drop-off for grocery shopping, and a filtered water bottle filling station, among other luxury touches throughout.

How you can help

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and the Home Builders Association’s Charitable and Education Foundation have partnered with News 5 for the fifth year in the Home for the Holidays raffle.

Last month, students with Mayfield High's Learn to Earn program took a hard hat tour of the home along with three other homes in the area. Each home was in a different phase of the building process, which gave students a look at the home-building process.

Proceeds from this special project will benefit both nonprofit associations.

This year's home is in Highland Heights. You can purchase a ticket HERE. The drawing is scheduled for Dec. 31.