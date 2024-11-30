Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tours of the 'Home for the Holidays' house starting this weekend

Tours start Sunday for the 2024 "Home for the Holidays" house, a 2,500-square-foot luxury ranch in Highland Heights.
Posted

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Tours start Sunday for the 2024 "Home for the Holidays" house, a 2,500-square-foot luxury ranch in Highland Heights.

Located at 217 Grappa Farms Rd., the home was built by JEMM Construction of Painesville and features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a three-car garage. It’s valued at more than $799,000.

Visitors can explore the custom-built home daily through Dec. 31, with extended evening hours on Wednesdays. The home will be closed on Christmas Day.

Other notable features include a door connecting the garage to the pantry, making easy drop-off for grocery shopping, and a filtered water bottle filling station, among other luxury touches throughout.

How you can help

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and the Home Builders Association’s Charitable and Education Foundation have partnered with News 5 for the fifth year in the Home for the Holidays raffle.

Last month, students with Mayfield High's Learn to Earn program took a hard hat tour of the home along with three other homes in the area. Each home was in a different phase of the building process, which gave students a look at the home-building process.

Students tour HBA's 'A Home for the Holidays'

RELATED: Students tour HBA's 'A Home for the Holidays'

Proceeds from this special project will benefit both nonprofit associations.

This year's home is in Highland Heights. You can purchase a ticket HERE. The drawing is scheduled for Dec. 31.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.