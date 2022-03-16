Tractor-trailer overturns down embankment off the Ohio Turnpike

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Multiple agencies, including the Streetsboro fire and police departments, responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Streetsboro Fire Department.

The fire department said the tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment near mile marker 188 on the south side of the turnpike.

As of 1:30 p.m., the tractor-trailer remains on its side against some trees at the north end of private property that’s adjacent to the turnpike.

The driver, who was freed from the overturned tractor-trailer, didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

First responders are investigating and reiterated there is no danger to residents in the area. Emergency responders are in the 1200 block of Apache Pass.

“Very little additional information is available at this time. This notice is to inform the public that there is no immediate danger to any residents living in the area of Apache Pass. eastbound traffic on the Ohio Turnpike is currently being maintained,” the fire department wrote.

