Traffic lights in the City of Lorain could get a huge makeover

LORAIN, Ohio — Several intersections in the city of Lorain could get a major makeover.

The city council is considering purchasing several lights with the Glance Cabinet Monitoring System. These lights include cameras and could collect data and monitor high-traffic areas.

"There are people asking for this data," Councilwoman at Large Mary Springkowski said. "So, it's either a camera doing it or a human being doing it. The human being costs more in the long run."

Springkowski said newer lights would save the city money on repairs. The cameras and data collection would help with staffing at the police department.

Still, these new cameras come at a cost. Each Glance stoplight costs $250,000. Grants are available to help purchase these lights, but there is a proposal to remove stoplights at intersections with low traffic volume to help with the cost.

"However, we've been arguing that there have been some historically dangerous intersections regardless of the volume of traffic," Springkowski said. "Because of the dangers that these intersections present for whatever reason that they need to remain."

Sprinkowski also fears more accidents could happen if stoplights suddenly turned to stop signs. She said it takes a while for locals to adjust to new traffic patterns.

It's a fear that is shared with Marena Burletich, a frequent driver of Lorain's streets.

"My dad was in an accident that ended his life because of stop signs and a lack of stoplights," she said. "It would be scary because I think those stop signs could be hidden away."

The city council has yet to vote on this issue, as Springkowski said it requires further discussion.