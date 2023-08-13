Traffic lights out at Brainard and Cedar Road; drivers asked to avoid the area

According to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System, the traffic lights at the Brainard and Cedar Road intersection are disabled.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area in Lyndhurst and take an alternative route.

The lights may be disabled for the next 24 hours due to hazardous weather.

Drivers that cannot avoid the area should treat the intersection like a four-way stop.

