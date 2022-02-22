Trailer belonging to Cleveland Division of Fire stolen

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a theft involving a trailer belonging to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The white trailer is part of the Community Emergency Response Team.

Police said it was last seen at the Fire Training Academy, 3101 Lakeside Ave., on Feb. 8.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME or detectives at the Third District at 216-623-5318.

