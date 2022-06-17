Trails at Mohican State Park, Mohican State Forest, Malabar Farm State Park closed due to storm damage

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has closed two Northeast Ohio parks due to "significant" damage caused by recent storms

"Trails, bridges, stairs, and boardwalks located in Mohican State Park and Forest, as well as Malabar Farm State Park sustained significant damage. In many areas these trails are impassable due to downed trees and must be closed for visitor safety," ODNR said.

Here's what's happening at each park:

Mohican State Park — Ashland County

All trails are closed (this includes hiking trails, bridle trails, and the mountain bike trail).

Campgrounds are open to existing reservations with limited amenities.

Lodge operations, with limited amenities, are expected to resume over the weekend as electric services are restored.

Mohican State Forest — Ashland County

All trails are closed.

All forestry camping areas are closed.

Malabar Farm State Park — Richland County

Mt. Jeez overlook trail is open, all remaining trails are closed.

Big House, visitor center, and gift store are closed.

ODNR said anyone who had cabin, lodge or camping reservations is being contacted.

It's unknown how long the closures will last. Trails will be reopened when the damage has been repaired and trees have been cleared.

