Train car from Double Loop Rollercoaster at Geauga Lake for sale

AURORA, Ohio — Geauga Lake closed its doors nearly 16 years ago.

While the amusement park no longer stands, pieces of its memories remain and one of them could be yours after this Saturday.

“Every auction pickup that we have, everyone is like I’m going to win this,” said Madison Morley of Kim’s Korner.

If you take a closer look at the prized possession – Madison Morley and her dad Chris Morley, say it may bring back some fun and thrilling adventures.

“We brought it here, put it on auction, and hopefully someone is going to keep it and keep it going,” said Chris Morley of Kim’s Korner.

Representing a piece of what formerly stood as the vehicle car for the Double Loop Steel Rollercoaster at Geauga Lake Amusement Park, Morley says he knew once he found it, he had to have it.

“I actually picked it up at a scrap yard in Streetsboro. They’re the ones who did the demolish work over at Geauga Lake. They saved it and reached out to me because they knew that our auction site could save it,” said Morley

Morley and his family own an online auctioneer business, and they use proceeds from their line of work to give back to community events like the Annual Charity Car Show at Anna Maria of Aurora.

“They have been just the greatest people to work with, and they work with me to help and support our community in different fashions that I have needed,” said Anna Maria of Aurora Community Relations Director, Evan Webster.

Webster tells News 5 the senior living facility has been hosting the event for the last 14 years, where all proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

At last year’s show, Webster says they cut a check for more than $25,000.

Webster hopes to surpass this total thanks to Morley’s creative idea.

“I so applaud their ethics and dedication to this cause. You know, they really didn’t have to do. I mean that car… they didn’t have to do it. They could’ve done it on their own. They’re giving it to us for the car show. We’re so excited,” said Webster.

You can go to this website to start bidding now until this Saturday at 5 p.m.

In the meantime – Webster invites you and your family to attend their Annual Charity Car Show this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anna Maria of Aurora.

It's free to attend and more than 120 cars are expected to be there.

