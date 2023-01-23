Train derails in Greenwich, knocking out power to part of Kniffin Street, police say

A train derailment in Greenwich knocked out power on North Kniffin Street Monday afternoon, police officials said.

There were no injuries and no hazardous materials involved, police said, but officials advised residents to avoid North Kniffin Street until further notice.

Power is in the process of being restored to the area, police said.

A representative for the Ashland County Pictures blog went live on Facebook from the scene of the derailment and provided pictures to News 5.

News 5 is working to confirm additional details about this incident.

