Tree falls on Akron home Wednesday, killing man inside

Posted at 1:58 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 13:58:29-04

A man sitting upstairs in his Akron home Wednesday was killed when a tree on his property fell and crashed through the roof.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Sumner Street when a storm rolled through the city, according to the Akron Fire Department.

The tree also hit another home, but no one there was injured.

The city called in a tree service company to remove the tree so the man's body could be recovered, firefighters said.

No further information was provided.

