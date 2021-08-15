Treetop classroom under construction at Ohio Bird Sanctuary

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Nelson brothers from Planet's Treehouse Masters are working on a Treetop classroom at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield that will teach children about birds and nature.

If you're not familiar with it, the Ohio Bird Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 that helps treat and rehabilitate hundreds of injured birds every year.

The 600-square-foot classroom will offer children new learning opportunities. It will also feature a 100-foot bridge to serve people with disabilities. The bridge will zigzag through the woods and have three landings for educational ecounters.

“This is a lifelong passion of mine. With fifty percent of our visitors coming from two hours away, we’re excited to create a half-day or full-day destination at the bird sanctuary. Kids, no matter what their abilities or disabilities, will have a unique opportunity to learn about nature and birds while exploring in the trees," said Executive Director Gail Laux.

When completed, the treehouse roof will look like to giant wings.

