Tri-C Advanced Technology Academy defunded; program forced to end

Cuyahoga Community College announced Monday that it has cut its Advanced Technology Academy (ATA) due to funding cuts.

The program was defunded by the local workforce development board and will cease operations at the end of June, Tri-C said in an email to ATA students.

"Since its inception, ATA has been instrumental in providing young adults, particularly those from underserved communities facing multiple barriers to success, with access to training, certification, and employment opportunities. Through hands-on instruction and industry-recognized credentials, ATA has empowered thousands of individuals to embark on successful career paths," Tri-C said in its email.

In addition to the program being cut, the ATA staff are also impacted by the defunding, Tri-C said.

Since ATA students have already applied to Tri-C, they are able to take additional classes at the college, Tri-C said.

Tri-C released the following statement regarding the closure of the ATA program:

"Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) was notified in April that $2 million in grant funding that supports two programs — the Advanced Technology Academy (ATA) and the Youth Technology Academy (YTA) — was not awarded for the 2025–2026 academic year. The funding shift is due to the application of Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP) principles by Greater Cleveland Works, which considers Tri-C a training provider rather than a service provider.



The ATA program, which received $1.7 million of the grant, has served more than 300 students this academic year — including 153 new enrollees — and has been grant-supported since its inception 19 years ago. The YTA program received approximately $285,000 in funding and will receive continued support from the College to help sustain its operations.



While the program pathways will remain, the comprehensive services — from enrollment to professional development, stipends, job placement and other critical support services — will conclude on June 30. Tri-C is working to connect students who have participated in these impactful programs with new workforce agencies to ensure they continue receiving support and services.



Tri-C remains steadfast in its dedication to providing accessible education and workforce training and will continue to offer a range of programs aimed at helping individuals discover new opportunities and build better lives for themselves and their families."