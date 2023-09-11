Cleveland Cavaliers sign Tristan Thompson again

A familiar face will soon don a Cavs jersey again, as Tristan Thompson has finalized a deal with the team.

“Tristan embodies every trait we want as part of our team culture, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience and character back into our franchise,” said Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. “His impact both on and off the court is immeasurable, and his history with our team adds a layer of familiarity, leadership and physicality that will undoubtedly make a positive impact with our younger players. An integral part of our four consecutive NBA Finals trips and an NBA Championship in 2016, Tristan represented the organization with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. We are thrilled to reunite with Tristan and welcome him and his family back to the Cavaliers family.”

Thompson, 32, was a first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, selected by the Cavs. He spent nine seasons in Cleveland and was part of the historic 2016 team that won the NBA title that year.

He left in 2020 for the Boston Celtics and was later traded to the Sacramento Kings and then the Indiana Pacers.

He was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers back in April after being part of the Chicago Bulls for a season.

Over his career, Thompson has averaged 9.0 points per game and 8.4 rebounds.

