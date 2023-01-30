Troopers chase stolen vehicle from Elyria to Cleveland along I-90, I-490; 3 people arrested

A chase involving Elyria Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol resulted in the arrests of three people who fled from a traffic stop in Elyria in a stolen vehicle and fled to Cleveland.

According to OSHP, it all started around 3 p.m. Monday on Lorain Boulevard and Bell Avenue in Elyria when an Elyria officer attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle took off and fled east on Interstate 90. Troopers from Elyria joined in the chase and once it crossed over to Cuyahoga County, troopers from OSHP's Cleveland Post also joined.

Authorities deployed stop sticks but they were ineffective. The stolen vehicle continued onto Interstate 490 in Cleveland where it eventually stopped.

Police took the stolen vehicle's three occupants into custody. Authorities said what appeared to be drugs were recovered from the vehicle.

No further information has been provided about the incident or the individuals who were arrested.

