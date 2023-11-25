Troopers from Ohio and Michigan State Police team up to crack down on impaired driving during 'The Game'

CLEVELAND — "The Game," Ohio State vs. Michigan, is on everybody's mind. At Noon on Saturday, the 2nd ranked Buckeyes will take on the no. 3 Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is putting aside the rivalry on the road. Troopers with OSHP and the Michigan State Police will work together on Saturday to crack down on impaired driving.

Saturday, it won't matter if you're wearing Scarlet and Gray or Maize and Blue; troopers are looking for drivers to buckle up and put phones down. Most importantly, troopers encourage everyone to designate a sober driver ahead of the watch parties.

If you suspect an impaired driver in Ohio or Michigan, you can dial #677 or 911 anytime in Ohio or Michigan.

This all comes when the roads are busier than usual because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Sunday is expected to wrap up a busy travel rush.

Just a few days ago, OSHP troopers partnered with 12 neighboring states in a national safety campaign on U.S. 20, one of the

longest in the country.

In Ohio, U.S. 20 covers 259 miles from Toledo, through Cleveland, finally passing through Conneaut. During the "Operation Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project," 50 citations and 45 warnings were issued in Ohio.