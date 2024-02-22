Troopers honored for saving father who suffered cardiac arrest after son's crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — As two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and a retired trooper received awards for their roles in saving a life, Walter Neff fought back tears and counted his blessings.

It was Neff's life that was rescued following unusual and frightening circumstances that played out last December near the intersection of Mt. Eaton St. SW and Stone Ave. SW in Sugar Creek Township in Stark County.

When asked how you thank someone for saving your life, Neff responded, "You know, that's a good question. I'm still trying to figure that out. Just pray for them every day. Those are three names I will never forget, ever."

Around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 8, Neff's son, Zack Neff, was involved in a serious two-vehicle accident.

Walter Neff, 61, who lives nearby in Navarre, got word of the crash and hurried to the scene.

A short time later, as Walter Neff was talking to troopers, he collapsed on the road, went into cardiac arrest and began turning purple.

"It was just lights out. It was really weird," he said. "I don't know what happened. I didn't feel anything."

Body camera video captured the actions that were immediately taken by Matthew Mossor, a retired OSHP trooper, and two current members of the OSHP Canton Post, Sgt. Johnnie Maier and Trooper William Kanters.

Watch the video released by OSHP below:

Body camera video of state troopers saving man from cardiac arrest

Walter Neff said he wants the video to be seen by the public because it highlights the heroic actions that took place that day.

Mossor, who now works as a driver for Luthi's Towing, was on the scene to attend to the wrecked vehicles.

However, when he saw Neff on the ground and barely moving, he knew he had to take quick action.

"As soon as we identified there's no pulse and he's not breathing, I started CPR," Mossor said.

Kanters grabbed an AED from his vehicle and together with Maier and Mossor, they continued life-saving measures for about eight minutes.

"We worked together, all three of us following the instructions for the AED, applying the pads. I believe all three of us had hands on it at that time," Maier said.

Kanters said he relied on his training and direction from Mossor when using the AED.

"I have a family that's full of heart disease and heart attacks, so to see it actually happen in front of me, to see an AED get applied, and to see the shock, it was definitely the adrenaline rush was there," Kanters said.

By the time paramedics arrived, Walter had a pulse again, and he was transported to a Stark County hospital.

During a ceremony Thursday morning, the troopers received certificate of recognition awards.

Colonel Charles Jones, the OSHP Patrol superintendent, said the troopers sprang into action and "did what they needed to do to save a life."

"It's one of those things where you just never really know what's gonna happen," Jones said.

The troopers are relieved that the story had a happy ending, but they shy away from the the label of being heroes.

"Right place, right time for this event to occur with the right equipment standing by," Mossor said.

Walter and his wife, Shari Neff, said their son Zack has recovered from the accident and is doing well. The family believes Zack's survival was "a second miracle" because the damage to his vehicle was extensive.

Bob Jones / News 5 Walter Neff, who was saved by the quick actions of state troopers, attends a ceremony honoring them with his wife, Shari Neff,

"God has blessed us in so many ways with so many people," Shari Neff said.

After the ceremony, Walter hugged his personal heroes and also gave them cards, which included gift cards to a local restaurant.

"I thank them from the bottom of my heart and praise and thank God for everybody involved," he said.