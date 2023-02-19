Truck crashes into Cleveland EMS headquarters, no injuries reported

A truck crashed into the side of the Cleveland EMS Headquarters early Saturday morning, EMS confirmed with News 5.

Those who were inside of the truck reportedly ran after crashing the vehicle into the building, they said.

No one is hurt and no one was inside of the office at the time it was hit.

No arrests have been made yet.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.