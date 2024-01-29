Truck driver killed in fiery State Route 8 crash identified; roads closures expected to last through week

MACEDONIA, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner identified 31-year-old Jason Stevens as the tanker truck driver killed in a crash and explosion on State Route 8 in Macedonia Saturday. Crews expect the damage caused by the incident will likely close several stretches of road for the week.

Investigators said Stevens was attempting to enter I-271 from northbound SR 8 around 9 a.m. Saturday when the truck lost control and went over the side of the bridge. The tanker carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel exploded when it landed on SR 8 below.

“The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘I hope everyone’s OK, I hope there’s no injuries.’ That’s always the first thing,” recalled Macedonia Mayor Nick Molnar. “Second thing is - how quickly can we get there and help to resolve the problem?”

The mayor said emergency crews responded within minutes. They successfully extinguished heavy flames within about 30 minutes.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy found Stevens died from multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner ruled the manner of death as accidental.

Stevens’ wife spoke briefly to News 5 Monday and said her husband was well-loved by his family and friends. He leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

“My heart goes out to that gentleman’s family. It’s always terrible to hear things like that. And we offer them our condolences,” Molnar said.

Cleanup and inspections began shortly after the crash on Saturday. On Monday, traffic barrels still blocked all southbound lanes of SR 8 between Highland Road and East Hines Hill Road.

“It’s a hands-on inspection. Our crews are out there checking the parapets, checking the steel. We’re looking over everything to make sure it’s safe for folks to travel on,” said ODOT District 4 spokesperson Ray Marsch.

An initial inspection of the ramp from I-271 southbound to State Route 8 found there were no immediate concerns. However, ODOT said the ramp is being used for cleanup by crews. A section of SR 8 over Brandywine Creek will need to be resurfaced.

“These locations are closed, so plan ahead. Give yourself 10-15 minutes extra to get to your destination, to get to work,” Marsch said.

The Ohio EPA also responded to the scene Saturday to contain a diesel fuel spill. The material the tanker was carrying leaked into Brandywine Creek and briefly caused the water to catch fire. The agency has installed containment in the creek to stop the fuel from spreading and is overseeing abatement efforts.

ODOT expects its inspections to wrap up by mid-week. It said repair work will largely depend on the weather, but the department hopes to finish resurfacing by the end of the week.

“We will never open up anything before we deem it safe to do so. So we will never jeopardize safety for convenience,” said Marsch.

In the meantime, the city is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, use the posted alternate routes and respect the work zone and its workers.

“We have to be good drivers, keep our attention on the road. And one thing I always say at our council meetings: don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road. It’s the most important thing you can do for yourself, your family and the traveling public,” Molnar said.