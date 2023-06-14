Truck stolen from Macedonia crashes into Shaker Hts clothing store; several items stolen

Shaker Heights police were dispatched to XHIBITION clothing store this morning around 4:56 a.m. for multiple front door alarms, according to police.

Upon initial investigation, police confirmed that a truck stolen from Macedonia crashed into the building to forcibly enter the clothing store.

Upon forcibly entering, several unknown suspects stole items from the store located in the 3400 block of Tuttle Road.

No further information has been provided. The incident is under investigation.

