Tunnel vision: New trail and tunnel in Mansfield aims to connect communities

MANSFIELD, OH — Trimble Road in Mansfield will soon reopen to traffic as construction on a new $1.1 million pedestrian tunnel is completed. It will eventually link to the 18-mile B&O Bike Trail.

The tunnel is expected to bring better connectivity to several Richland County communities. It also aims to make it safer for avid bikers and pedestrians.

Mansfield Mayor Jodie Perry told News 5 that Trimble Road is a major north-south connector. Perry recognized the inconvenience for drivers.

"That certainly is probably the biggest pain point for residents," said Perry.

Residents have complained that the detour has pushed more traffic into nearby neighborhoods. But Perry stressed it would all be worth it in the end.

"I think when it all connects it's going to make a lot more sense," Perry said.

Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears echoed that sentiment.

"It became apparent, once we stood there with all the traffic...and with the speed, we thought, this is not a good place to put a surface crossing," said Mears.

The tunnel will have security cameras to make sure people are safe in the tunnel, Mears said. When complete, it will connect four Richland County communities.

Mears told News 5 that when he was on Mansfield City Council, they talked about connecting to the trail, but money was always an issue.

He credits American Rescue Plan Act funds for helping to make the tunnel and trail connector a reality.

"We thought we needed some additional ways to get on and off, so that pedestrians, cyclists can hop on from a restaurant, retail areas, the city parks," Mears said.

Trimble Road is expected to re-open by the end of October. The next phase is to work on the trail connector. The connector is expected to be completed by October 2025.