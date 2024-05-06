Twinsburg City School District closed Monday due to lightning strike, superintendent says

The Twinsburg City School District announced that its schools will be closed on Monday due to a lightning strike at the high school.

The district's superintendent, Kathi Powers, said in a letter to families that the lightning affected the district's power mains.

The district's phones, fire alarms, suppression

systems and HVAC rely on the internet, which is currently inoperable due to servers being down throughout the district, Powers said in her letter.

The repairs are unable to begin until Monday, and Powers said it will be a day-to-day situation.

Powers said students scheduled to take AP tests on Monday are to do so at the SS Cosmas & Damian School located at 10419 Ravenna Rd.

Additionally, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center students are to attend the career center as normal, Powers said.

You can read Powers' full letter below:

Dear Tiger Family,



Early this morning, Twinsburg High School suffered a lightning strike that affected the power mains. Although our staff, as well as the electricians, have been troubleshooting all day, the necessary repairs cannot begin until tomorrow. Unfortunately, this is a day-to-day situation based upon the availability of the parts that are needed for the repair.



Infrastructure in the District is set up such that internet, phones, fire alarms, suppression systems, and HVAC rely on the internet. Our buildings are networked together and the high school houses the servers. Due to the damage at Twinsburg High School, the servers are currently inoperable as the power supply has been damaged by the lightning strike.



Thus, at this point, all of our buildings, including the Board of Education Office, are adversely impacted.



Therefore, I am contacting you this evening to let you know that the Twinsburg City School District will have a Calamity Day on Monday, May 6th. All District buildings will be closed on Monday, May 6th. Students who attend Cuyahoga Valley Career Center (CVCC) should report as usual to CVCC and we will provide transportation to and from CVCC as usual. Twinsburg High School seniors who are currently participating in Senior Experience should still plan to go to their job site as previously scheduled. Private and parochial school transportation will also be provided tomorrow.



Understanding that our Twinsburg High School students have prepared all weekend to take the AP exams in the areas of US Government and Politics, Art History, and Chemistry, we plan to administer these assessments at SS Cosmas & Damian School as scheduled, on Monday, May 6th. This includes students who are testing with accommodations. All students who are scheduled to take the AP exams on Monday, May 6th will meet at SS Cosmas & Damian School, 10419 Ravenna Road. High school students who are taking AP exams tomorrow should plan to arrive twenty (20) minutes prior to the start of the exam. Students who are scheduled to test at 8:00 a.m. should plan to arrive no later than 7:40 a.m. Students who are scheduled to test at 12:00 p.m. should plan to arrive no later than 11:40 a.m. If personal transportation is not available tomorrow for your son/daughter to and from SS Cosmas & Damian School for the AP exam, please email the TCSD Transportation Office at transportationoffice@twinsburgcsd.org before 7:00 a.m. on Monday so that we can make arrangements. Our phones are not working so please email.



We sincerely apologize for this school closure but unfortunately, it is necessary due to the damage to our infrastructure. We will make decisions about tomorrow afternoon’s activities once we have a greater understanding of the repair schedule. I will be in contact tomorrow with further information.



Sincerely,



Kathi Powers, Superintendent