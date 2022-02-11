Twinsburg City Schools hires first Black football coach

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Representation matters in all fields and the football field is included. For Charles Saulter, his footsteps on Twinsburg High School’s football field represent a lot.

“Driving here I could see the lights from the road and I immediately got chills through my body,” said Saulter. “I can’t wait for week one, but more importantly I can’t wait to meet our guys.”

Saulter is the new head football coach at Twinsburg High School, he’s not only the first Black football coach at Twinsburg but also the first one in the Suburban League.

Twinsburg is among 15 school districts in the league's athletic conference.

“It says a lot about Twinsburg and where they want to go on its diversity scale,” said Saulter. “You can only hope that other Suburban League teams and other leagues that have been in Ohio that have not had an African American football coach would branch out and give other people the chance to show our skills and abilities.”

Saulter is not a stranger to the sport of football, he was a running back in college.

Most recently, Saulter served as Bedford’s head football coach and the team 6-4 this past season.

Twinsburg’s athletic director Brian Fantone said Saulter was a unanimous pick.

“We were really excited to bring him in for an interview and he definitely did not disappoint,” said Fantone. “I’m really looking forward to all of those things that [Saulter] showed us in his clear vision for the program as we move along here for the short-term and the long term.”

Saulter said this new role is bigger than him, and he’s focused on mentoring and creating relationships with his team.

“Stepping into a head coaching role, you figure out it’s really not about the X’s and O’s, it's really about the love you have for those players,” said Saulter. “It’s about the relationships, the mentorship that you’re able to show them. So when they leave this place they’re able to come back and talk about what they have accomplished.”

