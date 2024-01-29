Twinsburg girls basketball coach's 9-year-old son killed in crash

The 9-year-old son of the Twinsburg girls varsity basketball coach has died after a car crash on Sunday.

According to an email sent out by Superintendent Kathi Powers, coach Ryan Looman, his wife Liz, and their children were involved in a crash Sunday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in Hambden Township on State Route 608 after a white Chevrolet Traverse traveled partially off of the West side of the road before traveling left of center, striking a black Kia Telluride, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Five occupants in the Chevrolet were transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

Unfortunately, 9-year-old Koby died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Kia was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

RELATED: 9-year-old boy dead after crash in Geauga County

The district said they will have counselors at the school this week to help the girls on the team grieve their loss.

It is unknown if the district plans on canceling any games this week.

This is the second death in the Twinsburg sports community this school year.

In December, baseball coach Jeff Luca died in a crash.

Twinsburg baseball coach dies in Pennsylvania crash

RELATED: Twinsburg baseball coach dies in Pennsylvania crash