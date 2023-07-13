Twinsburg Police hold memorial for only officer killed in line of duty, 15 years ago

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Fifteen years ago Thursday, Twinsburg Police Officer Josh Miktarian was shot and killed while making a traffic stop. He was the city’s first, and still only, officer to be killed in the line of duty.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, police officers from Twinsburg and neighboring communities gathered at the intersection where he was killed, lighting up the sky with their police lights. They also lit flares and placed flowers by the hydrant where he was killed.

Dave Kraska | News 5 At around 2 a.m. Thursday, police officers from Twinsburg and neighboring communities gathered to pay tribute to Officer Josh Miktarian, who was shot and killed while making a traffic stop 15 years ago.

“This night — it’s heavy hearts,” said Sgt. Jeremy Mohorick. “So many officers in this department have never relented on keeping Josh’s memory alive.”

Officers have been holding this tribute every year since his death. Miktarian’s wife Holly also attended the memorial overnight.

Miktarian’s legacy is also living on through a tribute from the Streetsboro Police Department. Their latest addition, a K-9 German Shepherd puppy named Mika, has a very special connection to Miktarian — she is one of six puppies born to the daughter of the officer’s former K-9 companion.

Streetsboro Police officials said they are very excited to train Mika as a K-9 officer and keep the officer’s legacy alive by keeping the community safe.

