Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two-bedroom home in Euclid being given away to a veteran, mortgage-free

Here's how to nominate a vet or express your interest
Veteran flag stars america graphic generic
Associated Press
File graphic of American flag stars.
Veteran flag stars america graphic generic
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 17:34:13-04

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A two-bedroom home in South Euclid will be given away to a veteran, mortgage-free, later this year thanks to a donation by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP).

The home being given away is a two-story, 1,131 square-foot home that features two bedrooms, and one bathroom, according to representatives for VAREP. The home is currently undergoing renovations, but the organization anticipates the home being given away in September.

There’s currently just one application, and VAREP is asking the community to submit more veterans to be eligible to win the free home.

Bank of America donates homes to VAREP, who then rehab them and give them to a qualified veteran.

“Not only does a veteran get to obtain homeownership, the homes that are being rehabbed also help to revitalize a neighborhood,” representatives said in a news release.

Though the home is mortgage free, the veteran does need to have some income in order to maintain the property and pay utilities, taxes and insurance. The qualified veteran who is selected to receive the home goes through a program of extensive HUD counseling for three years in order to prepare them for a solid financial future, organizers said.

“This program helps to give a hand up not a hand out,” the release states.

There are three ways to submit your interest or nominate a veteran:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.