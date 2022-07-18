SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A two-bedroom home in South Euclid will be given away to a veteran, mortgage-free, later this year thanks to a donation by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP).

The home being given away is a two-story, 1,131 square-foot home that features two bedrooms, and one bathroom, according to representatives for VAREP. The home is currently undergoing renovations, but the organization anticipates the home being given away in September.

There’s currently just one application, and VAREP is asking the community to submit more veterans to be eligible to win the free home.

Bank of America donates homes to VAREP, who then rehab them and give them to a qualified veteran.

“Not only does a veteran get to obtain homeownership, the homes that are being rehabbed also help to revitalize a neighborhood,” representatives said in a news release.

Though the home is mortgage free, the veteran does need to have some income in order to maintain the property and pay utilities, taxes and insurance. The qualified veteran who is selected to receive the home goes through a program of extensive HUD counseling for three years in order to prepare them for a solid financial future, organizers said.

“This program helps to give a hand up not a hand out,” the release states.

There are three ways to submit your interest or nominate a veteran:

Call 951-444-7365

Email tgriffin@varep.net

Visit www.HouseaVet.net

