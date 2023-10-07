Two brothers shot and killed outside of bar in Bedford Heights, police say

Two brothers were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Touch of Italy lounge and bar in Bedford Heights early Saturday morning.

According to Bedford Heights police, officers were dispatched to the bar at around 2:23 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found brothers, 21-year-old Joshua Cunningham and 22-year-old Dominic Cunningham, had been shot.

They were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

According to an initial investigation at the scene, there was a fight inside the bar that led to several people being escorted out. It is believed that the victims were involved in the fight inside the bar that led to a fight outside of the bar before they were shot.

It is not confirmed that the fights inside and outside of the lounge are connected.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau at 440-439-1234.