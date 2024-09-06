Two favorite restaurants shut down at Portage Lakes

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two prime locations on the water at Portage Lakes are closed for good. Pick's at PLX and Smoke on the Water shut down after Labor Day Weekend. Now, former employees are cleaning the spaces out, and the community is wondering what will happen next.

​"It's a great place to come to relax with friends, look out on the water," said Lisa Gorris of Massillon. Gorris and her girlfriends enjoy paddling on Portage Lakes.

​

​"It's a beautiful day to paddle to Pick's for lunch, and perhaps a beverage, and we got here, and it was closed. And we're a little sad," said Gorris.

Donnie Boyer owned Pick's at PLX for eight years and Smoke on the Water for three.

​

​"It's sad, I'm going to tell the truth. I've cried in every room here. It's more than just a job, it's our work life, our work family," said Kathleen Beard, former Pick's at PLX employee.

​

​"All the music, the laughter. It didn't feel like we were at work. It just felt like we were having fun on vacation," said Becky Wilcox, former Pick's at PLX and Smoke on the Water employee.

Boyer said the leases were up at both locations, "I based my decision off more family. I have a 7-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old son, and a wife that I don't really see for four months so as much as I've enjoyed it out here, the hours are pretty crazy," said Boyer.

Now, Boyer will transition all his efforts to The Town Tavern in Green. In 2009, Boyer purchased that space, known at that time as the popular Legends. In 2017, Boyer sold Legends, and the name was changed to The Town Tavern. The majority of his staff at Portage Lakes will transfer to Green.

News 5 Donnie Boyer will once again own The Town Tavern in Green, after owning the same location years ago when the restaurant was called Legends.

​"We're going to do a little renovation and change the menu out a little bit, but it's a great location and a great community. I'm excited to be back," said Boyer.

​Even with new opportunities ahead, goodbyes are never easy.​ ​"Since everyone found out we're closing our customers would come in and not say goodbyes but see you laters. That's been real tough," said Wilcox.

Boyer doesn't know what's to come at his former restaurants, "I really feel like there's going to be something in here before net season even starts. I can't see it sitting empty long," said Boyer.