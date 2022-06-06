Two homes in Elyria 'uninhabitable' after garage fire spreads

ELYRIA, Ohio — Crews responded to a garage fire that spread to two homes on Sunday in Elyria.

At about 1:15 p.m., Elyria Fire was dispatched to 700 block of Park Avenue, located in the Eastern Heights neighborhood, according to a news release from the department.

The blaze originally started in the garage, which then spread to the house and neighboring home directly north, also on Park Avenue, the fire chief said in the news release.

As a result of heavy fire conditions, a third alarm was called. Elyria Township, Lorain, Sheffield Village, Avon, Carlisle Township and North Ridgeville fire departments were brought in to assist.

The total estimated damage for both properties is around $450,000, fire officials said. Both homes are uninhabitable and there were no injuries sustained.

A garage behind a third home on Park Avenue, north of where the fire originated, also sustained slight damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.