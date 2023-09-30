Two in custody after police pursuit in Independence

Two people are in custody after a police pursuit occurred in Independence Friday night, according to Independence Police.

Police said the pursuit began after a driver and a passenger were involved in a shoplifting incident at a Meijer in Seven Hills, causing officers with the Seven Hills Police Department to begin the pursuit; Independence police got involved in pursuit after.

The driver of the vehicle then crashed into a McDonald’s on Brecksville and Rockside Roads, which is where police were able to take the driver into custody, authorities said.

The passenger fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly after, police said.

The identities and charges of the alleged suspects have not yet been released.