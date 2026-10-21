Two indicted, face multiple charges in connection with deadly auto store shooting

CLEVELAND — Two people were indicted in connection with a deadly shooting at an auto store in Cleveland and a gas station robbery in Lakewood, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

31-year-old Tralaun Barlow and 22-year-old Aniya Fantroy were indicted on the following charges, according to prosecutors:



Two counts of aggravated murder

Two counts of murder

Nine counts of aggravated robbery

Nine counts of kidnapping

Three counts of felonious assault

One count of theft

Two counts of misdemeanor theft

Additionally, Fantroy was indicted on the charge of wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.

Watch previous coverage: Arrest made in connection with deadly Cleveland auto store shooting, Lakewood gas station robbery

AutoZone Homicide

On Oct. 11 around 8:55 a.m., Barlow was driving with Fantroy in her rental vehicle, according to prosecutors. The two then headed to a gas station near Warren Road and Franklin Boulevard in Lakewood.

Prosecutors say Barlow then went into the gas station, wearing a pink mask, and pointed a gun at the cashier. He demanded money and access to the gas station's safe, which the cashier said she wasn't able to access. Barlow took cigarettes and fled the scene in Fantroy's vehicle with her.

Later in the day, around 3 p.m., Barlow and Fantroy arrived at a street near the AutoZone at Puritas Avenue and West 149th Street in Cleveland, according to prosecutors.

Watch previous coverage: Man shot and killed at Cleveland AutoZone

Man shot and killed at parts store

Prosecutors say Barlow entered the auto store wearing a pink mask. He went to the cashier in this store, acting like he was going to pay, then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. AutoZone employee Adam Caraballo stepped in to intervene — in response, Barlow struck him with the gun. Caraballo then pulled out a knife, prompting Barlow to shoot him twice.

Barlow proceeded to take money from the cash register drawers while another AutoZone employee worked to help the cashier hide and exit the store, according to prosecutors. Additionally, Barlow stole the AutoZone employee's phone. Barlow then fled the scene with Fantroy in her vehicle.

After Cleveland police responded, Caraballo was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to prosecutors.

Cleveland police, working with Lakewood police and Akron police, used Flock cameras and other surveillance technology to link Barlow and Fantroy to the incidents. Fantroy's vehicle was located by Akron police, leading to Barlow's arrest, according to prosecutors.