Two Jackson High School students receive perfect 36 ACT scores

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — About 1.39 million high school students took the ACT test in 2023. Approximately 2,600 of them (less than a quarter of a percent) achieved a 36— a perfect score.

It just so happens that two of them are students at Jackson High School in Stark County.

Principal Matt Ziders, a former math teacher, said the chances of two of his students getting a perfect ACT equates to about three in one million.

"First and foremost, it's a testament to them and their hard work and their academic success and their families, but also to our teaching staff here," Ziders said.

The students who aced the ACT are Isha Nagajothi, a junior, and Vivian Janes, a senior.

Isha is a varsity tennis player, a dancer, and plays in the school's concert band.

On the side, she bakes cakes and runs a non-profit to support mental health awareness in India.

"In India, there's a lot of taboos about mental health awareness, like not many people talk about it," she said.

Vivian is a National Merit Finalist, on the academic challenge team and is a proud transgender woman.

"I'm learning to shine despite adversity," she said.

Both students were surprised by the composite perfect scores. Vivian, who scored a 31 the first time she took the ACT, learned of the perfect result from her mom.

"I learned about it when my mom texted me a big clip art of the number 36," Vivian said. "It's still hard to grasp the gravity of it."

Isha, who took the test for the first time, said she couldn't believe her score initially, but the reality of the accomplishment is starting to settle in.

"It's pretty exciting. I feel a lot better. I'm only a junior, but maybe next year applying to colleges, that's really going to help me," she said.

Both students were also quick to credit their teachers for their success.

"The teachers at Jackson are like just incredible. Every single teacher I've had has helped me," Isha said.

"There are a lot of really bright people here," Vivian added.

As far as advice to other students taking the ACT, Isha said to prepare by taking practice tests, if possible.

Vivian said don't overthink the questions and she recommended a certain snack during test break time.

"Specifically, I found that apple juice is the number one sugary snack to take," she said.

Vivian plans to attend the University of Alabama on a full ride. She wants to study pharmacology or biochemistry.

Isha hasn't decided on a college yet but believes she will pursue a pre-medical track.