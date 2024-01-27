Watch Now
Two men arrested in connection to the death of 29-year-old woman, police say

Posted at 9:22 AM, Jan 27, 2024
Two men were arrested in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman on Cleveland's west side on Jan 10.

According to Cleveland Police, 34-year-old Alontez Beasley and 49-year-old Jamar Skanes were arrested Friday in connection to the death of 29-year-old Alyson Appling-France.

On Jan. 10, Appling-France was shot and killed outside of a home in the 10000 block of Detroit Avenue.

No further information regarding the arrests has been provided; the investigation is ongoing.

Last week, a dog was shot and killed in a SWAT situation as police executed a search warrant in Garfield Heights for suspects in Appling-France's death.

RELATED: Dog shot and killed by police in Garfield Hts. where Cleveland police were serving warrant

