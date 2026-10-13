Two women escape from Stark Regional Community Correction Center

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Two women escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center (SRCCC), according to police documents obtained by News 5.

The Canton Police Department's investigative report details how the two women, Hope Skerrett and Kerriah Ohler, escaped from SRCCC through the roof before running into a nearby nature preserve. A drone was used to check the building's roof, but officers found only a pair of tennis shoes left behind by one of the women.

Officers searched the nature preserve using a K-9 unit, with discarded dark-colored clothing discovered along the track; however, the women were not found, according to the report.

After speaking with an "unnamed individual within the facility," officers learned of a possible plan for the women's escape.

"There was a plan for the two females to escape and be picked up by near Walmart on US62. The plan then was to make their way to Florida," the investigative report states.

The only physical descriptions of the women provided in the report were that both are white. The report states that one had been wearing all black, while the other was wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt.